Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-july-19-2024-du2z80vk

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

St. Benedict’s 12 Degrees of Humility, Why Veil for the Eucharistic Revival, Reviewing Botticelli, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

“St. Benedict”
“St. Benedict” (photo: Franz Bachinger / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Saint Benedict’s 12 Degrees of Humility – Saint Benedict of Nursia via Tan Direction

Why Veil for the Eucharistic Revival? – Veils by Lily

“. . .Through My Most Grievous Fault. . .” – Thomas J. Neal, Ph.D., at Neal Obstat Theological Opining

Is Saint John the Baptist Actually Elijah? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Reviewing Botticelli – Bernard Gallagher at Catch Light

The Genius Monks Who Took Hot Chocolate to Europe – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

Want to Make Spiritual Progress? Embrace Suffering! – Mary Ann Kreitzer at Les Femmes

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Teach Your Kids the Mass: Part I – Daniel M. Fitzpatrick at Catholic Stand

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

When Fairness to the Church Leads You Home – Chris Kellam at Coming Home Network

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

How Saint Thérèse of Lisieux Became a Spiritual Sister to Two Missionary Priests – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Restoration Work by Atelier del Restauro in Malta – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up