St. Benedict’s 12 Degrees of Humility, Why Veil for the Eucharistic Revival, Reviewing Botticelli, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Saint Benedict’s 12 Degrees of Humility – Saint Benedict of Nursia via Tan Direction

Why Veil for the Eucharistic Revival? – Veils by Lily

“. . .Through My Most Grievous Fault. . .” – Thomas J. Neal, Ph.D., at Neal Obstat Theological Opining

Is Saint John the Baptist Actually Elijah? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Reviewing Botticelli – Bernard Gallagher at Catch Light

The Genius Monks Who Took Hot Chocolate to Europe – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

Want to Make Spiritual Progress? Embrace Suffering! – Mary Ann Kreitzer at Les Femmes

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Teach Your Kids the Mass: Part I – Daniel M. Fitzpatrick at Catholic Stand

When Fairness to the Church Leads You Home – Chris Kellam at Coming Home Network

How Saint Thérèse of Lisieux Became a Spiritual Sister to Two Missionary Priests – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Restoration Work by Atelier del Restauro in Malta – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal