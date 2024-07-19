St. Benedict’s 12 Degrees of Humility, Why Veil for the Eucharistic Revival, Reviewing Botticelli, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Saint Benedict’s 12 Degrees of Humility – Saint Benedict of Nursia via Tan Direction
Why Veil for the Eucharistic Revival? – Veils by Lily
“. . .Through My Most Grievous Fault. . .” – Thomas J. Neal, Ph.D., at Neal Obstat Theological Opining
Is Saint John the Baptist Actually Elijah? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission
Reviewing Botticelli – Bernard Gallagher at Catch Light
The Genius Monks Who Took Hot Chocolate to Europe – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia
Want to Make Spiritual Progress? Embrace Suffering! – Mary Ann Kreitzer at Les Femmes
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
Teach Your Kids the Mass: Part I – Daniel M. Fitzpatrick at Catholic Stand
Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit
When Fairness to the Church Leads You Home – Chris Kellam at Coming Home Network
Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards
How Saint Thérèse of Lisieux Became a Spiritual Sister to Two Missionary Priests – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
Restoration Work by Atelier del Restauro in Malta – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging