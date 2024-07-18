Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-july-18-2024-1608-qed3z8x7

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

On the Demonic With Venerable Fulton Sheen, Getting Spiritual Direction Right, Mass and the Gift of Tears, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Lightning’
‘Lightning’ (photo: Wolfgang Zimmel / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Exorcist Diary: Satan’s “A Game” – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Exorcism

On the Demonic with Venerable Fulton Sheen – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Sacred Heart, the Most Precious Blood, and Mystical Chivalry – Theo Howard at One Peter Five

Getting Spiritual Direction Right – James Hanink at New Oxford Review

After Needing a Heart Transplant, This Woman’s Rehabilitation Became Spiritual – Theresa Cisneros at Angelus

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Mass and the Gift of Tears – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Taking Jesus to Streets of San Francisco, Across the Golden Gate Bridge – Roseanne T. Sullivan

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Separation, Distinction, and Unity: On the Nature of Man and Woman – Father Francesco Giordano, S.T.D., at Catholic Exchange

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up