4 of the Craziest Catholic Rules You Have Never Heard of, Conquer the Demons of Sadness, Miracles Jesus Could Not Do, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

4 of the Craziest Catholic Rules You Have Never Heard Of – George Ryan at uCatholic

Conquer the Demons of Sadness – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

Miracles Jesus Could Not Do – Marcellino D’Ambrosio, Ph.D., at Integrated Catholic Life

A Design for Saint Edward’s Parish in Phoenix, Arizona, by Harrison Design – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Who Really Wrote the Gospels? – Paul Senz at Catholic Answers Magazine

A Guide To Obedience – Saint Alphonsus Liguori via Tan Direction

Finding Christ in Fiction – Jacqueline Tetrault at Catholic Exchange

The Importance of Technology Fasting – Jacinta Wick at Catholic365

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Saint Maria Goretti: A Model of Forgiveness – Chantal LaFortune at Missio Dei

Time-Outs? Spanking? How to Raise Healthy Kids in a Toxic Culture – Lila Rose

Pier Giorgio Frassati, a Patron Saint for the Lay Apostolate – Thomas J. Salerno at Word On Fire

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit