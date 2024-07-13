Support the register

4 of the Craziest Catholic Rules You Have Never Heard of, Conquer the Demons of Sadness, Miracles Jesus Could Not Do, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Fur Hat’
‘Fur Hat’ (photo: Ryan McGuire / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

4 of the Craziest Catholic Rules You Have Never Heard Of – George Ryan at uCatholic

Conquer the Demons of Sadness – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

Miracles Jesus Could Not Do – Marcellino D’Ambrosio, Ph.D., at Integrated Catholic Life

A Design for Saint Edward’s Parish in Phoenix, Arizona, by Harrison Design – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Who Really Wrote the Gospels? – Paul Senz at Catholic Answers Magazine

A Guide To Obedience – Saint Alphonsus Liguori via Tan Direction

Finding Christ in Fiction – Jacqueline Tetrault at Catholic Exchange

The Importance of Technology Fasting – Jacinta Wick at Catholic365

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Saint Maria Goretti: A Model of Forgiveness – Chantal LaFortune at Missio Dei

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Time-Outs? Spanking? How to Raise Healthy Kids in a Toxic Culture – Lila Rose

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Pier Giorgio Frassati, a Patron Saint for the Lay Apostolate – Thomas J. Salerno at Word On Fire

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

