St. Peter’s Chair in Rome 2024, Defeating Man’s Evil Inclination, Broken Homes Need Church Fathers, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Saint Peter’s Chair in Rome 2024 - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Defeating Man’s Evil Inclination - Father Michael Mueller via Tan·Direction

Broken Homes Need Church Fathers – Sarah Cain at Crisis Magazine

The Saints Demonstrate the Spiritual Works of Mercy – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

Who was Saint Juan Diego? - Get Fed™

Inside Actor Bug Hall's Catholic Life After Taking a Vow of Poverty - ChurchPOP

The Scylla and Charybdis of Priestly Vocations - Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

Exorcist Responds to Satanic Abortion Ceremony - Jesse Romero at Full Sheen Ahead via YouTube

What is a Blessing? We Hear of Blessings in the Bible and the Church - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Vatican Orders Closure of Community Co-founded by Rupnik - Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Will Pope Francis Allow Laymen and Women in the Next Papal Conclave? - John Allen at Catholic Herald

Kentucky Diocese Suspends Two Traditionalist Priests - Catholic World News via Catholic Culture

An Argentinian Perspective on the ‘Fiducia Supplicans’ Crisis - Edward Pentin

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Xtwitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – EWTN Poland via BigPulpit.com

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

