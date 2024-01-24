St. Peter’s Chair in Rome 2024, Defeating Man’s Evil Inclination, Broken Homes Need Church Fathers, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Saint Peter’s Chair in Rome 2024 - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Defeating Man’s Evil Inclination - Father Michael Mueller via Tan·Direction

Broken Homes Need Church Fathers – Sarah Cain at Crisis Magazine

The Saints Demonstrate the Spiritual Works of Mercy – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

Who was Saint Juan Diego? - Get Fed™

Inside Actor Bug Hall's Catholic Life After Taking a Vow of Poverty - ChurchPOP

The Scylla and Charybdis of Priestly Vocations - Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

Exorcist Responds to Satanic Abortion Ceremony - Jesse Romero at Full Sheen Ahead via YouTube

What is a Blessing? We Hear of Blessings in the Bible and the Church - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Vatican Orders Closure of Community Co-founded by Rupnik - Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Will Pope Francis Allow Laymen and Women in the Next Papal Conclave? - John Allen at Catholic Herald

Kentucky Diocese Suspends Two Traditionalist Priests - Catholic World News via Catholic Culture

An Argentinian Perspective on the ‘Fiducia Supplicans’ Crisis - Edward Pentin

