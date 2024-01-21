Support the register

How the Saints Acquired the Spirit of Prayer, Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Anthony van Dyck, “Saint Bruno Praying,” ca. 1620
Anthony van Dyck, “Saint Bruno Praying,” ca. 1620 (photo: Public Domain)
How the Saints Acquired the Spirit of Prayer – Father Michael Mueller at Tan·Direction

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – EWTN Poland via BigPulpit.com

A Mother’s Love – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

Young Wafflers and the “Culture of Commitment” – Julian Kwasniewski at The Catholic Thing

Magisterium AI: Revolutionary Tool for Catholic Non-Profits and Apostolates – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Concern for Vague Translation in the Lectionary, Missed Teaching Moment – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Catholic Doctrine and the Sunday Readings for January 2024 – Marty Dybicz at Catholic Stand

Exorcist Diary: Satan Has A Plan – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D.

Father Jim Sichko, Habitual Plagiarist (Updated) – Father Matthew P. Schneider, L.C.

What are We to Make of the Exotic and Sensually Esoteric Theology of Cardinal Fernandez – Gavin Ashenden at Catholic Herald

Lightning Strikes Twice in an Argentine Diocese – Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

New Poll Finds Pope’s Favorable Rating Fell – Catholic Herald via Complicit Clergy

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

