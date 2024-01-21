How the Saints Acquired the Spirit of Prayer, Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

How the Saints Acquired the Spirit of Prayer – Father Michael Mueller at Tan·Direction

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – EWTN Poland via BigPulpit.com

A Mother’s Love – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

Young Wafflers and the “Culture of Commitment” – Julian Kwasniewski at The Catholic Thing

Magisterium AI: Revolutionary Tool for Catholic Non-Profits and Apostolates – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Concern for Vague Translation in the Lectionary, Missed Teaching Moment – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Catholic Doctrine and the Sunday Readings for January 2024 – Marty Dybicz at Catholic Stand

Exorcist Diary: Satan Has A Plan – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D.

Father Jim Sichko, Habitual Plagiarist (Updated) – Father Matthew P. Schneider, L.C.

What are We to Make of the Exotic and Sensually Esoteric Theology of Cardinal Fernandez – Gavin Ashenden at Catholic Herald

Lightning Strikes Twice in an Argentine Diocese – Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

New Poll Finds Pope’s Favorable Rating Fell – Catholic Herald via Complicit Clergy

