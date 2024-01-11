Is the End Almost Here, This Beloved Christmas Song Has Mary All Wrong, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Is the End Almost Here? - Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand

This Beloved Christmas Song Has Mary All Wrong - Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life™

Eucharistic Miracle of Montserrat - Blessed Carlo Acutis via Highway to Heaven

Historic Virginia Parish Elevated to Minor Basilica Status - J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

Stripped Down to Simplicity, What Brings Joy Becomes Apparent - Theresa Francis at Ignitum Today

Ten Books for the Literarily Inclined - Julian Kwasniewski at One Peter Five

The Doctrine That Doesn’t Matter Remains Unchanged - James R.A. Merrick at Crisis Magazine

Life In The Confession Line - A Treasure To Be Shared

A Vatican Document That Undermines Itself - Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

No, Mary Was Not an Unwed Mother - Joe Heschmeyer, Esq., at Catholic Answers Magazine

Cardinal Fernández: Same-sex Blessing ‘Does Not Validate or Justify Anything’ - Edgar Beltrán at The Pillar

