Is the End Almost Here, This Beloved Christmas Song Has Mary All Wrong, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Is the End Almost Here? - Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand

This Beloved Christmas Song Has Mary All Wrong - Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life™

Eucharistic Miracle of Montserrat - Blessed Carlo Acutis via Highway to Heaven

Historic Virginia Parish Elevated to Minor Basilica Status - J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

Stripped Down to Simplicity, What Brings Joy Becomes Apparent - Theresa Francis at Ignitum Today

Ten Books for the Literarily Inclined - Julian Kwasniewski at One Peter Five

The Doctrine That Doesn’t Matter Remains Unchanged - James R.A. Merrick at Crisis Magazine

Life In The Confession Line - A Treasure To Be Shared

A Vatican Document That Undermines Itself - Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

No, Mary Was Not an Unwed Mother - Joe Heschmeyer, Esq., at Catholic Answers Magazine

Cardinal Fernández: Same-sex Blessing ‘Does Not Validate or Justify Anything’ - Edgar Beltrán at The Pillar

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

