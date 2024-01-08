Who Was St. John Paul II’s Favorite Saint, A Practical Guide to the Works of Mercy, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Who was Saint John Paul II’s Favorite Saint? - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
A Practical Guide To The Works Of Mercy – Robert Marco at Catholic Exchange
Christian Freedom in a Technology-Saturated World - Sister Christina Neumann at Catholic Stand
The Hidden Christian Meaning Behind the Ancient Candy Cane Christmas Treat - Caroline Perkins at ChurchPOP
Catholics Dating Non-Catholics - Rachel Hoover at Catholic Answers Magazine
Find Joy in Your Deepest Wounds, Especially During Christmas - Melanie J. Juneau at Catholic Stand
How to Live Simply by Living Liturgically - Abigail Wilkinson Miller at Radiant Magazine
Contraception: The Cause of All Our Problems - Father Bryce Lungren at Crisis Magazine
New Ad Theologiam Promovendam Motu Proprio: Theology, What Theology? - Father Elias Leyds, C.S.J., at EWTN Low Countries
Why Can’t Every Day Be Like Christmas? - Randall B. Smith, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing
Moral Bankruptcy in the Vatican? - Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
Did Pope Francis Just Permit Same-Sex "Marriage"? - The Pillar
Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com
Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Xtwitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging