Who Was St. John Paul II’s Favorite Saint, A Practical Guide to the Works of Mercy, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Who was Saint John Paul II’s Favorite Saint? - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

A Practical Guide To The Works Of Mercy – Robert Marco at Catholic Exchange

Christian Freedom in a Technology-Saturated World - Sister Christina Neumann at Catholic Stand

The Hidden Christian Meaning Behind the Ancient Candy Cane Christmas Treat - Caroline Perkins at ChurchPOP

Catholics Dating Non-Catholics - Rachel Hoover at Catholic Answers Magazine

Find Joy in Your Deepest Wounds, Especially During Christmas - Melanie J. Juneau at Catholic Stand

How to Live Simply by Living Liturgically - Abigail Wilkinson Miller at Radiant Magazine

Contraception: The Cause of All Our Problems - Father Bryce Lungren at Crisis Magazine

New Ad Theologiam Promovendam Motu Proprio: Theology, What Theology? - Father Elias Leyds, C.S.J., at EWTN Low Countries

Why Can’t Every Day Be Like Christmas? - Randall B. Smith, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Moral Bankruptcy in the Vatican? - Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Did Pope Francis Just Permit Same-Sex "Marriage"? - The Pillar

