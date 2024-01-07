Support the register

Why Getting a Good Night’s Sleep Can Help You Combat Sin, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Sleeping Angel’
Why This Franciscan Brother Says Good Sleep Can Help You Combat Sin - Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

A Seventeenth Century Nativity Frontal from the Workshop of the Ursulines of Quebec - Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Gift Of Tears - Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

Why is Christmas on December 25? - Jon Sorensen at Catholic Answers Magazine

Beautiful Eucharistic Procession in Kerala - Catholics for Catholics

What is the Vatican Doctrine Czar Saying about Cremation? - Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Satan in the Mailbox - Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand

Ask Father: Validity of Absolution and Reception of Communion in the State of Grace - Fr. Z's Blog

Is Notre Dame Law School Still a Place for Faithful Catholics? - Athansius Sirilla at Crisis Magazine

Cardinal Parolin and the Upcoming Conclave - Father Claude Barthe via Rorate Cæli

German Catholicism: On the Brink or at the Cutting Edge? - George Weigel at The Catholic World Report

Glad for Plaid: The Influence of Saint Margaret on Fashion – Meghan Ashley Styling, Catholic Stylist

Fiducia: the Defense of Incompetence - Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

