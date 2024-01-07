Why Getting a Good Night’s Sleep Can Help You Combat Sin, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Why This Franciscan Brother Says Good Sleep Can Help You Combat Sin - Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

A Seventeenth Century Nativity Frontal from the Workshop of the Ursulines of Quebec - Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Gift Of Tears - Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

Why is Christmas on December 25? - Jon Sorensen at Catholic Answers Magazine

Beautiful Eucharistic Procession in Kerala - Catholics for Catholics

What is the Vatican Doctrine Czar Saying about Cremation? - Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Satan in the Mailbox - Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand

Ask Father: Validity of Absolution and Reception of Communion in the State of Grace - Fr. Z's Blog

Is Notre Dame Law School Still a Place for Faithful Catholics? - Athansius Sirilla at Crisis Magazine

Cardinal Parolin and the Upcoming Conclave - Father Claude Barthe via Rorate Cæli

German Catholicism: On the Brink or at the Cutting Edge? - George Weigel at The Catholic World Report

Glad for Plaid: The Influence of Saint Margaret on Fashion – Meghan Ashley Styling, Catholic Stylist

Fiducia: the Defense of Incompetence - Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

