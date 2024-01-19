The Dominican Friars Have Stepped Up Their Game on YouTube, St. Monica’s Catholic Church Before and After in Whitefish Bay, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The Dominican Friars have Stepped Up Their Game on YouTube - J.P. Mauro at Aleteia
Before and After: Saint Monica's Catholic Church in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin - Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Comprehending the Great Mercy and Essential Nature of the Gateway Sacrament of Baptism – Deacon Frank at Catholic Stand
Rome: Small Part of Cremated Ashes can be Kept in Personal Place, Some Cases - Catholics for Catholics
Norbertine Sisters Pray Middle-of-the-Night Holy Hour For Mothers - Caroline Perkins at ChurchPOP
A Proper Hymn for Saint Stephen - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Your Parish and the Virtue of Justice - Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand
Becoming a Benedictine Oblate - Heather Kin at Angelus News
Growing a Liturgical Family Organically - Danielle Heckenkamp at One Peter Five
The Appropriate Names Of The Holy Spirit - Catholic Spiritual Direction
Lost Brother Dutton Keepsakes Found - Graham Mueller at Madison Catholic Herald
‘Fiducia Supplicans’: Can Fernández Calm the Controversy? - Edward Condon at The Pillar
Christmas Book Treasures for All Ages - Denise Trull at Theology of Home Blog
Rennes, France: No Blessings for Homosexual, Irregular Couples, Only for Individuals - Rorate Cæli
