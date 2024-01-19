Support the register

The Dominican Friars Have Stepped Up Their Game on YouTube, St. Monica’s Catholic Church Before and After in Whitefish Bay, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

The Dominican Friars have Stepped Up Their Game on YouTube - J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

Before and After: Saint Monica's Catholic Church in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin - Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Comprehending the Great Mercy and Essential Nature of the Gateway Sacrament of Baptism – Deacon Frank at Catholic Stand

Rome: Small Part of Cremated Ashes can be Kept in Personal Place, Some Cases - Catholics for Catholics

Norbertine Sisters Pray Middle-of-the-Night Holy Hour For Mothers - Caroline Perkins at ChurchPOP

A Proper Hymn for Saint Stephen - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Your Parish and the Virtue of Justice - Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

Becoming a Benedictine Oblate - Heather Kin at Angelus News

Growing a Liturgical Family Organically - Danielle Heckenkamp at One Peter Five

The Appropriate Names Of The Holy Spirit - Catholic Spiritual Direction

Lost Brother Dutton Keepsakes Found - Graham Mueller at Madison Catholic Herald

‘Fiducia Supplicans’: Can Fernández Calm the Controversy? - Edward Condon at The Pillar

Christmas Book Treasures for All Ages - Denise Trull at Theology of Home Blog

Rennes, France: No Blessings for Homosexual, Irregular Couples, Only for Individuals - Rorate Cæli

