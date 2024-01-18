Support the register

Our Lady of Fatima's Warnings Remain as Essential as Ever, Alone to Hell or Together to Heaven, The Crusade of Eucharistic Reparation, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Our Lady of Fatima’
‘Our Lady of Fatima’ (photo: Prierlechapelet / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Our Lady of Fatima: Her Prophecies and Warnings Remain as Essential as Ever - Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Alone To Hell, Together To Heaven: The Power Of Community Life – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Crusade of Eucharistic Reparation - T.S. Flanders at One Peter Five

God Always Gives You Another Chance - Ida Adams at Catholic Stand

The Real Miracle of Our Lady of Guadalupe - Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

The Life of Saint Virginia Centurione Bracelli - Catholics for Catholics

Five Catholic Sites Not to Miss in Wisconsin - Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

The Only Thing Necessary for Peace and Goodwill - Mary Ennis Meo at Catholic Stand

Historical Images of the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

What are the Liturgy Wars? - Julian Barkin at Catholic365

Merry Christmas versus Happy Holidays - Dad29

Confusion Reigns and Who is Caught in the Middle of the Endless Ambiguity? - Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Your Confessional is Ready: Buzzing into Confession at Bishop Machebeuf High School - Kelly Clark and Neil McDonough at Denver Catholic

Cardinal Fernandez Pours Gas on Crisis of Own Creation; Full Text of Fiducia Supplicans Clarification - Rorate Cæli

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

