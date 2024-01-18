Our Lady of Fatima's Warnings Remain as Essential as Ever, Alone to Hell or Together to Heaven, The Crusade of Eucharistic Reparation, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Our Lady of Fatima: Her Prophecies and Warnings Remain as Essential as Ever - Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission
Alone To Hell, Together To Heaven: The Power Of Community Life – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction
The Crusade of Eucharistic Reparation - T.S. Flanders at One Peter Five
God Always Gives You Another Chance - Ida Adams at Catholic Stand
The Real Miracle of Our Lady of Guadalupe - Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture
The Life of Saint Virginia Centurione Bracelli - Catholics for Catholics
Five Catholic Sites Not to Miss in Wisconsin - Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia
The Only Thing Necessary for Peace and Goodwill - Mary Ennis Meo at Catholic Stand
Historical Images of the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
What are the Liturgy Wars? - Julian Barkin at Catholic365
Merry Christmas versus Happy Holidays - Dad29
Confusion Reigns and Who is Caught in the Middle of the Endless Ambiguity? - Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
Your Confessional is Ready: Buzzing into Confession at Bishop Machebeuf High School - Kelly Clark and Neil McDonough at Denver Catholic
Cardinal Fernandez Pours Gas on Crisis of Own Creation; Full Text of Fiducia Supplicans Clarification - Rorate Cæli
