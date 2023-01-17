Support the register

A Reader’s Guide to Archbishop Gänswein’s Memoir, Top Five Ratzinger Books, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Nothing but the Truth’: A Reader’s Guide to Archbishop Gänswein’s Memoir – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Top Five Ratzinger Books – Father Blake Britton at Word on Fire Blog

Future Saints from Staten Island? – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

Five Ways to Thrive in 2023 as a Single Catholic – Cecilia Pigg at Aleteia

The Winter Wreath – Emily Malloy at Theology of Home Blog

The Catholic History Behind Santa’s Hat – George Ryan at uCatholic

Ordinary Time, Again: 10 Questions, Or Maybe Five, and One Rule – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

New Year Resolutions and Lenten Sacrifices – Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand

Toronto Catholic School Teacher Brags of ‘Trans Jesus’ Icon in Class Prayer Space – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Closing the Age – Carlos Caso-Rosendi at Lepanto Institute

The Implantation of Vatican II and It’s Consequences – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

A Decree in a U. S. Archdiocese Limits Ad Orientem, but Based on False Translation – Fr. Z’s Blog

Are Young People Flocking to the Traditional Latin Mass? – Father Dwight Longenecker

Ed Pentin Reads Big Pulpit, Do You? Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

