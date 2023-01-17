A Reader’s Guide to Archbishop Gänswein’s Memoir, Top Five Ratzinger Books, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Nothing but the Truth’: A Reader’s Guide to Archbishop Gänswein’s Memoir – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Top Five Ratzinger Books – Father Blake Britton at Word on Fire Blog

Future Saints from Staten Island? – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

Five Ways to Thrive in 2023 as a Single Catholic – Cecilia Pigg at Aleteia

The Winter Wreath – Emily Malloy at Theology of Home Blog

The Catholic History Behind Santa’s Hat – George Ryan at uCatholic

Ordinary Time, Again: 10 Questions, Or Maybe Five, and One Rule – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

New Year Resolutions and Lenten Sacrifices – Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand

Toronto Catholic School Teacher Brags of ‘Trans Jesus’ Icon in Class Prayer Space – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Closing the Age – Carlos Caso-Rosendi at Lepanto Institute

The Implantation of Vatican II and It’s Consequences – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

A Decree in a U. S. Archdiocese Limits Ad Orientem, but Based on False Translation – Fr. Z’s Blog

Are Young People Flocking to the Traditional Latin Mass? – Father Dwight Longenecker

