9 Billion Jiggles, What Is the Devotion to the Holy Face, Making Jesus the King of Your Heart, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
9,192,631,770 Jiggles - Stacy Trasancos, Ph.D., at Engaging Atheism
What is the Devotion to the Holy Face? – Get Fed™
Making Jesus the King of Your Heart - Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand
This Meeting 60 Years Ago in Jerusalem Changed a Millennium - John Burger at Aleteia
Lessons from Doug Barry - Catholics for Catholics
Song of the Week: "Silver Bells" - Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song
Two Christmases, Two Very Different Outcomes - Larry Peterson at Catholic Stand
The Curious Case of the Purloined Precept - Deacon James H. Toner at Crisis Magazine
The Cathedral of Toledo, Spain - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Vatican Clarifies the Clarification of Blessing “Same-Sex Couples” - T.S. Flanders at One Peter Five
How to Rejoice When You’re Unhappy - Father Samuel Keyes at Catholic Answers Magazine
The Hidden Agenda Behind Same-Sex Blessings - Monsignor Gene Thomas Gomulka at Complicit Clergy
How the Church Can Reclaim Saint Nicholas' Legacy from Commercialization - George Ryan at ChurchPOP
Blessings for Same-Sex Couples: An Elephant in the Room? - Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture
