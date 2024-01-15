Support the register

9 Billion Jiggles, What Is the Devotion to the Holy Face, Making Jesus the King of Your Heart, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

9,192,631,770 Jiggles - Stacy Trasancos, Ph.D., at Engaging Atheism

What is the Devotion to the Holy Face? – Get Fed™

Making Jesus the King of Your Heart - Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand

This Meeting 60 Years Ago in Jerusalem Changed a Millennium - John Burger at Aleteia

Lessons from Doug Barry - Catholics for Catholics

Song of the Week: "Silver Bells" - Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song

Two Christmases, Two Very Different Outcomes - Larry Peterson at Catholic Stand

The Curious Case of the Purloined Precept - Deacon James H. Toner at Crisis Magazine

The Cathedral of Toledo, Spain - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Vatican Clarifies the Clarification of Blessing “Same-Sex Couples” - T.S. Flanders at One Peter Five

How to Rejoice When You’re Unhappy - Father Samuel Keyes at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Hidden Agenda Behind Same-Sex Blessings - Monsignor Gene Thomas Gomulka at Complicit Clergy

How the Church Can Reclaim Saint Nicholas' Legacy from Commercialization - George Ryan at ChurchPOP

Blessings for Same-Sex Couples: An Elephant in the Room? - Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

