5 Daily Graces From Your Guardian Angel, Keep Your Christmas Tree Up, and More Great Links!

Five Daily Graces from Your Guardian Angel - Tan·Direction

Keep Your Christmas Tree Up! - Christopher Check at Catholic Answers Magazine

“Computer-Verified” Gödel-Scott Proof of God’s Necessary and Unique Existence - Andrew Cavallo at Ignitum Today

The Darkness Within - Richard Auciello at Catholic Stand

Catholics for Catholics Statement on Father Edward Beck and CNN Twisting Christmas Story - Catholics for Catholics

Are You a Fornication-Denier? - Drew Belsky at Catholic Answers Indulgences Blog

Doctrines of Demons - Veil of Veronica

What Attracts Homosexuals to the Priesthood? - Francis Magister at Crisis Magazine

2024 Fashion Trends: A Return to a Classic – Meghan Ashley Styling, A Catholic Stylist

Cardinal Gregory and the ‘Dominant’ Rite - Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

The Unjust Treatment of Cardinal Burke - Diane Montagna at Catholic Herald

The Scandal of Fiducia Supplicans - Edward C. Feser, Ph.D.

