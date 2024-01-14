Support the register

5 Daily Graces From Your Guardian Angel, Keep Your Christmas Tree Up, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Guardian Angel’
‘Guardian Angel’ (photo: Christiane / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Five Daily Graces from Your Guardian Angel - Tan·Direction

Keep Your Christmas Tree Up! - Christopher Check at Catholic Answers Magazine

“Computer-Verified” Gödel-Scott Proof of God’s Necessary and Unique Existence - Andrew Cavallo at Ignitum Today

The Darkness Within - Richard Auciello at Catholic Stand

Catholics for Catholics Statement on Father Edward Beck and CNN Twisting Christmas Story - Catholics for Catholics

Are You a Fornication-Denier? - Drew Belsky at Catholic Answers Indulgences Blog

Doctrines of Demons - Veil of Veronica

What Attracts Homosexuals to the Priesthood? - Francis Magister at Crisis Magazine

2024 Fashion Trends: A Return to a Classic – Meghan Ashley Styling, A Catholic Stylist

Cardinal Gregory and the ‘Dominant’ Rite - Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

The Unjust Treatment of Cardinal Burke - Diane Montagna at Catholic Herald

The Scandal of Fiducia Supplicans - Edward C. Feser, Ph.D.

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Attendance at the 2024 Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS) SEEK conference topped 19,000, a 28% increase over last year.

SEEK24 Recap and March for Life 2024 Preview (Jan. 13)

More than 20,000 young people gathered in St. Louis the first week of January for the SEEK24 conference. Within that crowd were 450 seminarians and at least 500 priests, who heard more than 3,000 confessions in two hours — a wonderful way to start a New Year. CNA’s Jonah McKeown was on the ground. He joins us with highlights. Then we gear up for March for Life 2024 with Prudence Robertson, host of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

