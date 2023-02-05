‘60 Minutes’ Examines Medically Unexplainable Miracles of Lourdes, Was the Wedding at Cana Really Jesus’ First Miracle, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
’60 Minutes’ Examines Medically Unexplainable Miracles of Lourdes – JP Mauro at Aleteia
Was the Wedding at Cana Really Jesus’ First Miracle? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor
A Resolution to End All Resolutions – David Torkington at Catholic Stand
“An Old Farmer’s Rant” Revisited – Marcus Grodi at Just an Old Man Out Standing in His Field
Vatican Lawyers Deploy Full Court Press Against Former Auditor – The Pillar
“Gay Marriage” is Doubly Protected, Isn’t It Time to End the Oppression Narrative? – John Skalko at MercatorNet
What You Missed About the Fine-Tuning Argument – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine
The Periti of Vatican II: A New Research Project by Sharon Kabel – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Why Cutting Corners in Admissions Process is Bad for Catholic Schools – Catholic School Playbook
A Man Called Otto a Powerful Portrayal of Love of Neighbor – Susan Ciancio at The Catholic World Report
The Church of England: Not of Sound Mind – Reverend Doctor Peter Mullen at Crisis Magazine
