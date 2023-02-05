Support the register

National Catholic Register

‘60 Minutes’ Examines Medically Unexplainable Miracles of Lourdes, Was the Wedding at Cana Really Jesus’ First Miracle, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Lourdes Basilica Photo
Lourdes Basilica Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Manuel Blasco Martinez from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

’60 Minutes’ Examines Medically Unexplainable Miracles of Lourdes – JP Mauro at Aleteia

Was the Wedding at Cana Really Jesus’ First Miracle? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

A Resolution to End All Resolutions – David Torkington at Catholic Stand

“An Old Farmer’s Rant” Revisited – Marcus Grodi at Just an Old Man Out Standing in His Field

Vatican Lawyers Deploy Full Court Press Against Former Auditor – The Pillar

“Gay Marriage” is Doubly Protected, Isn’t It Time to End the Oppression Narrative? – John Skalko at MercatorNet

What You Missed About the Fine-Tuning Argument – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Periti of Vatican II: A New Research Project by Sharon Kabel – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Why Cutting Corners in Admissions Process is Bad for Catholic Schools – Catholic School Playbook

A Man Called Otto a Powerful Portrayal of Love of Neighbor – Susan Ciancio at The Catholic World Report

The Church of England: Not of Sound Mind – Reverend Doctor Peter Mullen at Crisis Magazine

News You Can Use! – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

