How an NFL Super Bowl Kicker Returned to Catholicism, Protect Your Ears and You’ll Protect Your Soul, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
How an NFL Super Bowl Kicker Returned to Catholicism – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP
Protect Your Ears and You’ll Protect Your Soul – Greg Cook at Catholic Exchange
That Time Yo-Yo Ma Played the Benedictine Ultima with Dozens of Monks – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia
The Marriage Problem and Its Solution - Michael Pakaluk at The Catholic Thing
Can Pope Francis Avoid the Welby Trap? - Ed. Condon at The Pillar
Cardinal Eijk Scraps Lay-Led Communion and Word Services – K+N via Catholic Conclave
Our Latest Panic: The UFOs, Or Whatever, They’re “Shooting Down” - William M. Briggs, Ph.D., at Statistician to the Stars!
Is the Interior Life Selfish? – Father Jean-Baptiste Chautard at Tan·Direction
The Errors of Father Fortescue’s “The Mass: A Study of the Roman Liturgy” – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
When Unexpected Infertility Paints a Different Family Picture – Megan Reister at Crisis Magazine
For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging