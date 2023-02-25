Support the register

How an NFL Super Bowl Kicker Returned to Catholicism, Protect Your Ears and You’ll Protect Your Soul, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

How an NFL Super Bowl Kicker Returned to Catholicism – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Protect Your Ears and You’ll Protect Your Soul – Greg Cook at Catholic Exchange

That Time Yo-Yo Ma Played the Benedictine Ultima with Dozens of Monks – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

The Marriage Problem and Its Solution - Michael Pakaluk at The Catholic Thing

Can Pope Francis Avoid the Welby Trap? - Ed. Condon at The Pillar

Cardinal Eijk Scraps Lay-Led Communion and Word Services – K+N via Catholic Conclave

Our Latest Panic: The UFOs, Or Whatever, They’re “Shooting Down” - William M. Briggs, Ph.D., at Statistician to the Stars!

Is the Interior Life Selfish? – Father Jean-Baptiste Chautard at Tan·Direction

The Errors of Father Fortescue’s “The Mass: A Study of the Roman Liturgy” – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

When Unexpected Infertility Paints a Different Family Picture – Megan Reister at Crisis Magazine

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

