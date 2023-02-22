Support the register

Why Do Some People Get Alzheimer’s and Some Not, Love God With Your Body, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Alzheimer Photo
Alzheimer Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Tania Van den Berghen from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Why Do Some People Get Alzheimer’s and Some Not? – Ida Adams at Catholic Stand

Love God with Your Body – Father Hugh Barbour, O.Præm., at Catholic Answers Magazine

Eight Ways to Share Your Catholic Faith on Ash Wednesday – Marcel LeJeune at Catholic Missionary Disciples

A Reason to Stay - Theresa Francis at Ignitum Today

Miracle-Matchmaker? Priest Helps 270 Couples Find Love – All of Them Married! – Andres Jaromezuk at ChurchPOP

The Secret to Living a Fulfilling Life – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff at Integrated Catholic Life™

Excerpt: The Obedience Paradox: Finding True Freedom in Marriage – Theology of Home Blog

An Ode to the Amazing Marriages I Know (Inspired by Saint Valentine’s Day) - Cecilia Pigg at Aleteia

The Machinations of Roche – Fr. Z’s Blog

2,000 German Priests Publicly Defy the Vatican, Bless SSA Couples - Kirche+Leben via Catholic Conclave

Don’t Be A News Junkie – John Cuddeback at Life Craft

A Brief History of Our Annihilation – Father Robert McTeigue at Crisis Magazine

Syncretism Rules Okay – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

