How Does a Guardian Angel Work, the Horrific Execution of the Nun That Stood up to Hitler, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Guardian Angel Photo
Guardian Angel Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Birgit Böllinger from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

How Does a Guardian Angel Work? – Jimmy Akin at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Horrific Execution of the Nun that Stood Up to Hitler (video) – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Leadership for the New Evangelization – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand

Steubenville Diocese to Face ‘Health Audit’ after Merger Fracas – The Pillar

To Be a Woman Is to Be Called to Motherhood – Tessa Carman at Plough Magazine

How To Reach New People and Find Donors - Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Stay Catholic Stay Put – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Church in Germany Accelerates Towards Schism with Divisive Rhetoric – Catholic Conclave

Our Greatest Social Injustice? – Michael Pakaluk at The Catholic Thing

How to Catechize – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both

Early Martyrs Against Religious-Pluralism – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Read the News Edward Pentin Reads! – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

