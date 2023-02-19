Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-feb-18-2023-ck2jfqid

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Escape From Communism: Bella Dodd Conversion Story, Rediscovered Video With JRR Tolkien, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Communist Lenin Photo
Communist Lenin Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Роман Распутин from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Escape from Communism: Bella Dodd Conversion Story – Mary Nicholas, M.D. and Paul Kengor, Ph.D., at Tan•Direction

Rediscovered Video with J. R. R. Tolkien – Fr. Z’s Blog

Original Sin in The Banshees of Inisherin – Adam Seiler at Catholic Stand

The Polish Tradition of Our Lady of the Thunder Candle – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Once More Unto the Breach! – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Inclusivity and Love – Bishop Robert Barron at Word on Fire

Avicenna on Non-Contradiction – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Many Sex Abuse Survivors are Grateful to Cardinal Pell, Despite Jeers from Media – James Parker at MercatorNet

And the Black Pill Truck Came By – Dale Price at Dyspeptic Mutterings

The Benevacantists have a Pope ... and So Do We – Aurelio Porfiri at One Peter 5

Thomas Reese: High Priest of NuChurch – Father Dwight Longenecker

Now Heterodox Bishops are Fighting Orthodox Bishops Over Abortion – Sandro Magister

Robert Royal Likes Big Pulpit – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up