A Good Queen in Purgatory, The Best Catholic Advent Resources, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

A Good Queen in Purgatory - Mary O'Regan at Mary's Blog

Advent 2022: The Best Catholic Resources - Becky Roach at CatholicLink

Remember Mary, Our Lady of Perpetual Help - John Roskoski at Catholic365

Celibacy to the Rescue - Jerome German at Catholic Stand

Ways to Grow in Love for Our Blessed Mother - Father Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

Wadi El Natrun: A Cradle of Christian Monasticism – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

Marriage as an Analogy for Marian Consecration - Shane Kapler at Tan·Direction

True Freedom and the Revival of the Idea of Distributism – Sean Fitzpatrick at The Catholic World Report

Extreme Makeover: Soul Edition – Hector Molina at Catholic Answers Magazine

Woke-Pride is Incompatible with Traditional Christianity - Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

COVID Amnesty for Bishops? - John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Support Big Pulpit, Visit This Link Now for More Great Stories! – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

José Benlliure Ortiz, “Leaving Mass in Rocafort,” 1915

On Suffering and Hope and Forever

‘In the Eucharist the sacrifice of Christ becomes also the sacrifice of the members of his Body. The lives of the faithful, their praise, sufferings, prayer, and work, are united with those of Christ and with his total offering, and so acquire a new value. Christ’s sacrifice present on the altar makes it possible for all generations of Christians to be united with his offering.’ (CCC 1368)

Sherry Antonetti Blogs

