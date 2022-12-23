One Surgeon’s Epiphany, Padre Pio’s Powerful Healing Prayer, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

One Surgeon’s Epiphany – Donald DeMarco, Ph.D., at Catholic Exchange

Padre Pio’s Powerful Healing Prayer – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Helping Those in Purgatory – Mary Rivers at Catholic365

Did You Know Saint Cecilia’s Husband was also a Saint & Martyr? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Why Spiritual Direction? – Sister Lou Ella Hickman at Simply Catholic

Perseverance – Those Catholic Men

Now is the Time to Pray! – Deacon Mark Mueller at Missio Dei

Prayer Secures God’s Blessings on Our Labors – Tan Books Editors at Tan·Direction

How God Taught Me To Thank Him In Advance for My Vocation – Hannah Jungles at Radiant Magazine

Podcast: Liturgy and Liturgical Formation with Romano Guardini – The Editors at Adoremus Bulletin

The Promises of Divine Mercy – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

Read Soul Edifying Catholic News Links Now: Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit