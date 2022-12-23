Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-dec-23-2022-ug45d4f6

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

One Surgeon’s Epiphany, Padre Pio’s Powerful Healing Prayer, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Surgeon Hospital Surgery Photo
Surgeon Hospital Surgery Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

One Surgeon’s Epiphany – Donald DeMarco, Ph.D., at Catholic Exchange

Padre Pio’s Powerful Healing Prayer – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Helping Those in Purgatory – Mary Rivers at Catholic365

Did You Know Saint Cecilia’s Husband was also a Saint & Martyr? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Why Spiritual Direction? – Sister Lou Ella Hickman at Simply Catholic

Perseverance – Those Catholic Men

Now is the Time to Pray! – Deacon Mark Mueller at Missio Dei

Prayer Secures God’s Blessings on Our Labors – Tan Books Editors at Tan·Direction

How God Taught Me To Thank Him In Advance for My Vocation – Hannah Jungles at Radiant Magazine

Podcast: Liturgy and Liturgical Formation with Romano Guardini – The Editors at Adoremus Bulletin

The Promises of Divine Mercy – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

Read Soul Edifying Catholic News Links Now: Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up