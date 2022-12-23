One Surgeon’s Epiphany, Padre Pio’s Powerful Healing Prayer, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
One Surgeon’s Epiphany – Donald DeMarco, Ph.D., at Catholic Exchange
Padre Pio’s Powerful Healing Prayer – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog
Helping Those in Purgatory – Mary Rivers at Catholic365
Did You Know Saint Cecilia’s Husband was also a Saint & Martyr? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Why Spiritual Direction? – Sister Lou Ella Hickman at Simply Catholic
Perseverance – Those Catholic Men
Now is the Time to Pray! – Deacon Mark Mueller at Missio Dei
Prayer Secures God’s Blessings on Our Labors – Tan Books Editors at Tan·Direction
How God Taught Me To Thank Him In Advance for My Vocation – Hannah Jungles at Radiant Magazine
Podcast: Liturgy and Liturgical Formation with Romano Guardini – The Editors at Adoremus Bulletin
The Promises of Divine Mercy – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand
Read Soul Edifying Catholic News Links Now: Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging