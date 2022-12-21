Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-dec-21-2022-3h0fi4i7

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

The Saint Who Was Never Born, Catholics Must Make Alliances With the Elites, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Flag of Spain Photo
Flag of Spain Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Carabo from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Saint Who Was Never Born – Donald DeMarco, Ph.D., at Catholic Exchange

Catholics Must Make Alliances with the Elites – Darrick Taylor at Crisis Magazine

Saint Thomas Aquinas on Overcoming Sin – Padre Pio Press

Protect Yourself from Religious Discrimination in the Workplace – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Minor Roman Basilicas: San Saba – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

What to Say to Friends who like Catholicism in Theory but Not in Practice – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor

Dark Night of the Soul: The Imperfection of Beginners – Saint John of the Cross via Tan·Direction

New Source and Summit Missal and Music Offerings Seek to Help Raise Up and Renew Liturgy – Joseph O’Brien at Adoremus

Where to Donate to Help Ukrainian Refugees – Zoe Romanowsky at Aleteia

Transparency and Mystery of Venerable Fulton Sheen’s Postponed Beatification – Michael R. Heinlein The Catholic World Report

Read More Here! – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up