The Saint Who Was Never Born, Catholics Must Make Alliances With the Elites, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Saint Who Was Never Born – Donald DeMarco, Ph.D., at Catholic Exchange

Catholics Must Make Alliances with the Elites – Darrick Taylor at Crisis Magazine

Saint Thomas Aquinas on Overcoming Sin – Padre Pio Press

Protect Yourself from Religious Discrimination in the Workplace – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Minor Roman Basilicas: San Saba – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

What to Say to Friends who like Catholicism in Theory but Not in Practice – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor

Dark Night of the Soul: The Imperfection of Beginners – Saint John of the Cross via Tan·Direction

New Source and Summit Missal and Music Offerings Seek to Help Raise Up and Renew Liturgy – Joseph O’Brien at Adoremus

Where to Donate to Help Ukrainian Refugees – Zoe Romanowsky at Aleteia

Transparency and Mystery of Venerable Fulton Sheen’s Postponed Beatification – Michael R. Heinlein The Catholic World Report

Read More Here! – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit