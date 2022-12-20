Support the register

The Challenges of Screening Seminary Candidates, Holy Laughter, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Job Interview Photo
Job Interview Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Tumisu from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
The Challenges of Screening Candidates to Seminary – Kevin Symonds at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Holy Laughter - Richard J. Foster at Plough Magazine

Hymn of the Week: “The Angel Gabriel from Heaven Came” – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song

Why Everyone Should Sing at Mass, Even if They aren’t Good at It – J. P. Mauro at Aleteia

Charity is the Glory of God Shinning through Us – Stephen Clark at Catholic365

Do Catholics Worship Saints? [Video] – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Harmony of Scientific and Philosophical Facts – F. X. Cronin at Catholic Exchange

The Church in Germany’s Apostasy – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report

Joseph Ratzinger and the New Liturgical Movement – Roland Millare, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Take Not the Name of the Church in Vain – Randall Smith, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Support Us to Deliver More News Links! – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

