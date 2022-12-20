The Challenges of Screening Seminary Candidates, Holy Laughter, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Challenges of Screening Candidates to Seminary – Kevin Symonds at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Holy Laughter - Richard J. Foster at Plough Magazine

Hymn of the Week: “The Angel Gabriel from Heaven Came” – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song

Why Everyone Should Sing at Mass, Even if They aren’t Good at It – J. P. Mauro at Aleteia

Charity is the Glory of God Shinning through Us – Stephen Clark at Catholic365

Do Catholics Worship Saints? [Video] – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Harmony of Scientific and Philosophical Facts – F. X. Cronin at Catholic Exchange

The Church in Germany’s Apostasy – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report

Joseph Ratzinger and the New Liturgical Movement – Roland Millare, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Take Not the Name of the Church in Vain – Randall Smith, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

