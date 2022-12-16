‘Salve Regina’ Sung by the Dedicated Dominican Friars of DC, Artificial Wombs, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Salve Regina” Sung by the Dedicated Dominican Friars of DC - J. P. Mauro at Aleteia

Artificial Wombs – Leila Marie Lawler at Happy Despite Them

Maintaining Purity in a Father Stu World – Steve Smith at Catholic Stand

To Bring Singing into Our Homes Again – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at Life Craft

A Little Help from Our Friends: Understanding the Bible with the Church Fathers – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

The Difference between Advent and Lent – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture

How to Deal with Women ‘Priests’ – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

December and End of Year Fundraising Advice for Catholics – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

The Benefits of a Commercialized Christmas – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine

Woman Featured in ‘Assisted Suicide’ Ad Wanted to Live – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Fundamental Principles of Catholic Liturgy – Prime Matters

Most Catholics Don’t Believe We Are Living in the End Times [Video] – David L. Gray

Nature and Reason in Politics During This Time of “Wokeness” – James Kalb at The Catholic World Report

Enjoying ‘Best of. . .’, Click Here for More! – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit