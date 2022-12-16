Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-dec-16-2022-4her7hq9

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

‘Salve Regina’ Sung by the Dedicated Dominican Friars of DC, Artificial Wombs, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Music Sheet Photo
Music Sheet Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / M. H. from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Salve Regina” Sung by the Dedicated Dominican Friars of DC - J. P. Mauro at Aleteia

Artificial Wombs – Leila Marie Lawler at Happy Despite Them

Maintaining Purity in a Father Stu World – Steve Smith at Catholic Stand

To Bring Singing into Our Homes Again – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at Life Craft

A Little Help from Our Friends: Understanding the Bible with the Church Fathers – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

The Difference between Advent and Lent – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture

How to Deal with Women ‘Priests’ – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

December and End of Year Fundraising Advice for Catholics – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

The Benefits of a Commercialized Christmas – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine

Woman Featured in ‘Assisted Suicide’ Ad Wanted to Live – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Fundamental Principles of Catholic Liturgy – Prime Matters

Most Catholics Don’t Believe We Are Living in the End Times [Video] – David L. Gray

Nature and Reason in Politics During This Time of “Wokeness” – James Kalb at The Catholic World Report

Enjoying ‘Best of. . .’, Click Here for More! – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up