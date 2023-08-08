Humanae Vitae’s Warnings Came True After 55 Years, The Power of the Daily Rosary, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Humanae Vitae’s Warnings Came True after 55 Years – The Catholic Philadelphian at Catholic365 Blog

The Power of the Daily Rosary stream/podcast - Father Gregory Pine, O.P., at The Catholic Gentleman

How To Hear God’s Voice When Life Is Busy - Chris and Rebecca Mann at CatholicLink

Cardinal Njue as Cardinal-Elector, When the Birthdate is Undetermined – David M. Cheney at David’s Ruminations Blog

Pursuing Holiness in Times of Transition - Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand

Trust The Divine Author - Kimberly Andrich at Catholic Spiritual Direction Blog

To Conquer Through Love - Mother Louise Margaret Claret de la Touche via Tan·Direction Blog

Sexual Revolution in the Church: Everyone Inside, but at the Price of Excluding God – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo Blog

Remedies to Self-Centeredness in the Spiritual Life - Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest Blog

Pope Francis’ Divide and Create Chaos Strategy – Charles Coulombe at Crisis Magazine

