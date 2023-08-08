Humanae Vitae’s Warnings Came True After 55 Years, The Power of the Daily Rosary, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Humanae Vitae’s Warnings Came True after 55 Years – The Catholic Philadelphian at Catholic365 Blog
The Power of the Daily Rosary stream/podcast - Father Gregory Pine, O.P., at The Catholic Gentleman
How To Hear God’s Voice When Life Is Busy - Chris and Rebecca Mann at CatholicLink
Cardinal Njue as Cardinal-Elector, When the Birthdate is Undetermined – David M. Cheney at David’s Ruminations Blog
Pursuing Holiness in Times of Transition - Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand
Trust The Divine Author - Kimberly Andrich at Catholic Spiritual Direction Blog
To Conquer Through Love - Mother Louise Margaret Claret de la Touche via Tan·Direction Blog
Sexual Revolution in the Church: Everyone Inside, but at the Price of Excluding God – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo Blog
Remedies to Self-Centeredness in the Spiritual Life - Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest Blog
Pope Francis’ Divide and Create Chaos Strategy – Charles Coulombe at Crisis Magazine
