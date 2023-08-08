Support the register

Humanae Vitae’s Warnings Came True After 55 Years, The Power of the Daily Rosary, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Sunset Girl Woman Female Virtue Spirituality Praying Photo
Humanae Vitae’s Warnings Came True after 55 Years – The Catholic Philadelphian at Catholic365 Blog

The Power of the Daily Rosary stream/podcast - Father Gregory Pine, O.P., at The Catholic Gentleman

How To Hear God’s Voice When Life Is Busy - Chris and Rebecca Mann at CatholicLink

Cardinal Njue as Cardinal-Elector, When the Birthdate is Undetermined – David M. Cheney at David’s Ruminations Blog

Pursuing Holiness in Times of Transition - Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand

Trust The Divine Author - Kimberly Andrich at Catholic Spiritual Direction Blog

To Conquer Through Love - Mother Louise Margaret Claret de la Touche via Tan·Direction Blog

Sexual Revolution in the Church: Everyone Inside, but at the Price of Excluding God – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo Blog

Remedies to Self-Centeredness in the Spiritual Life - Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest Blog

Pope Francis’ Divide and Create Chaos Strategy – Charles Coulombe at Crisis Magazine

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Twitter (X) - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

