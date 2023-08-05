Support the register

Constitutional Originalists and Decrees of Nullity, Catholic and Orthodox Theologians Agree on First New Text Since 2016, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Heart Marriage Wedding Catholic Beautiful Photo by Tú Anh
Constitutional Originalists, Marriage, and Decrees of Nullity – Father Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture

Catholic, Orthodox Theologians Agree on First New Text Since 2016 – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Archaeological Dig in Galilee Uncovers Late Roman Mosaics of Samson – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

Did You Know that Christians Invented the First Hospitals? – Get Fed™

Seeking Emily – Denise Trull at Dappled Things

Liberality of Religion (Quote) – G. K. Chesterton via Integrated Catholic Life™

Aphrahat the Persian Sage – Father David A. Fisher at Catholic365

The Devil’s Horrible Sin of Pride – Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand

Summer 2023 Etc.: Why is It So Hot? It’s Your Fault, Or. . . Maybe Not – Fr. Z’s Blog

Spiritual Spying, How Demons Recruit: Spotting – Edward J. Barr at Roma Locuta Est Blog

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

