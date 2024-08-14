Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-august-14-2024b

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Five Unbelievable (but True) Catholic Miracles That Scientists Can’t Explain, On Worry or Anxiety, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Believe in Miracles’
‘Believe in Miracles’ (photo: Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Five Unbelievable (But True) Catholic Miracles that Scientists Can’t Explain – uCatholic

On Worry Or Anxiety – James Chastek, Ph.L., Ph.D., at Just Thomism

What About Marienfried? – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

The Gift of Fear – Lauren Meyers at Catholic Exchange

Pride Flag Removed a Color From the Rainbow – Lila Rose

Fra Filippo Lippi and the Brown Scapular – Bernard Gallagher at Catch Light

Blessed Is the Nation Whose God Is the Lord? – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

The Pulling Power of Grace – Doctor Donald DeMarco at Catholic Exchange

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

A Brief History of Cloth of Gold – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

An Altarpiece of Saints Abdon and Sennen – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up