Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-aug-16-2024a

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

How Did a Nice Baptist Kid From Texas Become a Catholic Priest, Free Will Versus Determinism, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Texas’
‘Texas’ (photo: coopmunster / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

How Did a Nice Baptist Kid from Texas Become a Catholic Priest? – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Free Will Versus Determinism: A Catholic Perspective – Magis Center

New Rules for Evaluating Supernatural Phenomena – Jimmy Akin

What Lessons Can we Draw From the Parable of the Weeds? – Clement Harrold at Saint Paul Center

The Ignatian Rules of Discernment: A Practical Guide, Introduction – Megan Hjelmstad at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Women at the Foot of the Cross and Beyond – Tom Thomas at Catholic Stand

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Dog-headed Saints and Other Iconographic Oddities – Hilary White at The Sacred Images Project

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Jesus In The Womb: Month Five – Melissa Flen at Catholic Link

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Churches of Venice: San Nicolò dei Mendicoli – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up