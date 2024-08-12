Demon Party Tricks, How to Make an Examination of Conscience, the Eternal Root of Homelife, and More Great Links!
Demon Party Tricks – Fr. Z’s Blog
Where Demons Hide – Father Chad Ripperger via Spirit Daily Blog
How to Make an Examination of Conscience – Saint Ignatius of Loyola via Tan Direction
The Eternal Root of Homelife – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at Life Craft
Christian Growth is Supposed to be Uncomfortable – Catholic Spiritual Direction
Preparing for Death is Critical – Lila Rose
Fix Your Desires Upon Heavenly Things – Frank Rega at The Shield of Faith
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
100 Years After Sigrid Undset’s Conversion, Donated Vestments Finally are Used! – Jessica McAfee at epicPew
Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit
Artist Focus: 3 Gothic Masters You’ve Probably Never Heard of – Hilary White at The Sacred Images Project
Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards
Altars of the Basilica of Santa Giustina in Padua – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
- The Best in Catholic Blogging