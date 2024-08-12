Support the register

Demon Party Tricks, How to Make an Examination of Conscience, the Eternal Root of Homelife, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Printer’
‘Printer’ (photo: Steve Buissinne / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Demon Party Tricks – Fr. Z’s Blog

Where Demons Hide – Father Chad Ripperger via Spirit Daily Blog

How to Make an Examination of Conscience – Saint Ignatius of Loyola via Tan Direction

The Eternal Root of Homelife – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at Life Craft

Christian Growth is Supposed to be Uncomfortable – Catholic Spiritual Direction

Preparing for Death is Critical – Lila Rose

Fix Your Desires Upon Heavenly Things – Frank Rega at The Shield of Faith

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

100 Years After Sigrid Undset’s Conversion, Donated Vestments Finally are Used! – Jessica McAfee at epicPew

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Artist Focus: 3 Gothic Masters You’ve Probably Never Heard of – Hilary White at The Sacred Images Project

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Altars of the Basilica of Santa Giustina in Padua – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

