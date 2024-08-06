Support the register

Spanish Artist Ana Rey Is a Maker of Statues, Our Call to Love Radically, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Stones’
‘Stones’ (photo: Mariya / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Spanish Artist Ana Rey: Maker of Statues – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Our Call to Love Radically – Angie Allen at Catholic Exchange

Comfortable Enough to Have S*x But Not To Discuss Unwanted Pregnancy – Lila Rose

How the Eucharist Prepares Us for Heavenly Glory – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Legend of Saint James the Greater – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Saint James the Greater – July 25th – Catholics for Catholics

Habit – James Chastek, Ph.L., Ph.D., at Just Thomism

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Hypocrisy Damages Evangelization – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Tertullian On Baptismal Regeneration – David Armstrong at Biblical Evidence for Catholicism

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

A Checklist for Catholic Dads – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

