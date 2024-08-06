Spanish Artist Ana Rey Is a Maker of Statues, Our Call to Love Radically, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Spanish Artist Ana Rey: Maker of Statues – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Our Call to Love Radically – Angie Allen at Catholic Exchange
Comfortable Enough to Have S*x But Not To Discuss Unwanted Pregnancy – Lila Rose
How the Eucharist Prepares Us for Heavenly Glory – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
The Legend of Saint James the Greater – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Saint James the Greater – July 25th – Catholics for Catholics
Habit – James Chastek, Ph.L., Ph.D., at Just Thomism
Hypocrisy Damages Evangelization – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange
Tertullian On Baptismal Regeneration – David Armstrong at Biblical Evidence for Catholicism
A Checklist for Catholic Dads – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
