How the Brown Scapular Can Lead to a ‘Habit’ of Holiness, The Prophecies of Amsterdam, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

How the Brown Scapular Can Lead to a “Habit” of Holiness – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Prophecies Of Amsterdam – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Four Levels of Happiness to the Rescue – Maggie Ciskanik at Magis Center

The Eucharistic Miracle of Paris – Blessed Carlo Acutis via Highway to Heaven

Chosen As The Spouse Of Our Lord – Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque via Tan Direction

Faith as a Paradox: Embracing the Contradictions of Spiritual Growth – Dennis Dillon at Catholic Stand

Persevering Through Imperfection – Megan Hjelmstad at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Call of Beauty, the Ordinariate Mass – A Treasure To Be Shared

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

The Secret of Evangelization – T.J. Burdick, O.P., at Catholic Exchange

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

What God Cannot Do, and You Can – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Our Catholic Faith at Work – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

