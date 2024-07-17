Rejected by Your Own Family, The Memorare, Finding the ‘Invisible’ Saints, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Rejected By Your Own Family – Father Samuel Keyes at Catholic Answers Magazine
The Memorare: I Fly Unto Thee – F.B. Smit at The Greatest Of These
Finding the “Invisible” Saints – Edward J. Barr, Esq., at Roma Locuta Est
An Antidote to Discernment Anxiety – Matthew Uzdavinis at Catholic Exchange
Do We Know What Happened to the Seamless Robe of Jesus? – Get Fed
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
Our Lady of Perpetual Help – Saint John Henry Newman via Tan Direction
Martyrs of Damascus – July 10th – Catholics for Catholics
Artist Focus: Duccio di Buoninsegna Master of the Italian Gothic – Hilary White at The Sacred Images Project
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
