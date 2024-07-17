Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-202407171629-yczc8wju

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Rejected by Your Own Family, The Memorare, Finding the ‘Invisible’ Saints, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Loneliness’
‘Loneliness’ (photo: Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Rejected By Your Own Family – Father Samuel Keyes at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Memorare: I Fly Unto Thee – F.B. Smit at The Greatest Of These

Finding the “Invisible” Saints – Edward J. Barr, Esq., at Roma Locuta Est

An Antidote to Discernment Anxiety – Matthew Uzdavinis at Catholic Exchange

Do We Know What Happened to the Seamless Robe of Jesus? – Get Fed

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Our Lady of Perpetual Help – Saint John Henry Newman via Tan Direction

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Martyrs of Damascus – July 10th – Catholics for Catholics

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Artist Focus: Duccio di Buoninsegna Master of the Italian Gothic – Hilary White at The Sacred Images Project

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up