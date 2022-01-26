Atheist Converts to Catholicism, What Kind of Online Muppet Catholic Are You, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
No Longer an Atheist: Activist Kaitlin Bennett Announces Conversion to Catholic Faith – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP +1
What Kind of Online Catholics the Muppets are, Knee Jerk Reactions Only – John Herreid via Twitter +1
On The Perpetual Virginity Of Mary and The Limits Of “The Chosen” – Father Matthew MacDonald at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Defeating the Enemy: Men’s Group in London, Mary Magdalen Men’s Association – Father Z’s Blog
Spiritual Companions – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand
What Do You Think of Poetry? – John Paul Sonnen at Tan Direction Blog
A Collection of Sepulchral Monuments – Shawn Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
How Not to Talk About Pornography as a Catholic – Adam A.J. DeVille, Ph.D., at Catholic World Report
The Word, the Lamb, or the Bridegroom? – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand
God vs. Muhammad vs. Joseph Smith – Michael J. Carzon at Catholic365
Who Will Have the Synodality Synod’s Ear? – Paul Krause at Crisis Magazine
Experts Now Believe Sodom was Destroyed by a Meteor – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia
