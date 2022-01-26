Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/atheist-converts-to-catholicism-what-kind-of-online-muppet-catholic-are-you-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Atheist Converts to Catholicism, What Kind of Online Muppet Catholic Are You, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Swimmer Image
Swimmer Image (photo: Tito Edwards / Comfreak from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

No Longer an Atheist: Activist Kaitlin Bennett Announces Conversion to Catholic Faith – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP +1

What Kind of Online Catholics the Muppets are, Knee Jerk Reactions Only – John Herreid via Twitter +1

On The Perpetual Virginity Of Mary and The Limits Of “The Chosen” – Father Matthew MacDonald at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Defeating the Enemy: Men’s Group in London, Mary Magdalen Men’s Association – Father Z’s Blog

Spiritual Companions – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

What Do You Think of Poetry? – John Paul Sonnen at Tan Direction Blog

A Collection of Sepulchral Monuments – Shawn Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

How Not to Talk About Pornography as a Catholic – Adam A.J. DeVille, Ph.D., at Catholic World Report

The Word, the Lamb, or the Bridegroom? – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

God vs. Muhammad vs. Joseph Smith – Michael J. Carzon at Catholic365

Who Will Have the Synodality Synod’s Ear? – Paul Krause at Crisis Magazine

Experts Now Believe Sodom was Destroyed by a Meteor – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up