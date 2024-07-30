The Early Christians Believed in the Infallibility of the Church

Here’s proof that the Church Fathers thought the Church was infallible and indefectible.

David T. King, a Reformed Protestant pastor and apologist, made the following extraordinary statement in his self-published book, Holy Scripture: The Ground and Pillar of Our Faith:

No Church father believed the Church as a whole to be infallible. The opinion was that individual bishops, as well as bishops in Council, could err. It is our contention that the early Church fathers, with unanimous voice, point us back to holy Scripture as the only infallible norm.

I shall now prove the massive falsehood of this claim. The Church Fathers thought the Church was infallible and indefectible:

St. Irenaeus : Wherefore it is incumbent to obey the presbyters who are in the Church — those who, as I have shown, possess the succession from the apostles; those who, together with the succession of the episcopate, have received the certain [or infallible ] gift of truth [ charisma veritatis certum ], according to the good pleasure of the Father. ( Against Heresies , 4, 26, 2)

: Wherefore it is incumbent to obey the presbyters who are in the Church — those who, as I have shown, possess the succession from the apostles; those who, together with the succession of the episcopate, have received the certain [or ] gift of truth [ ], according to the good pleasure of the Father. ( , 4, 26, 2) St. Clement of Alexandria : So also are we bound in no way to transgress the canon of the Church. … In the truth alone and in the ancient Church is both the most exact knowledge, and the truly best set of principles ( airesis ). ( Stromata , VII, 15)

: So also are we bound in no way to transgress the canon of the Church. … In the truth alone and in the ancient Church is both the most exact knowledge, and the truly best set of principles ( ). ( , VII, 15) St. Hippolytus: Patristics scholar Johannes Quasten describes his view:

Throughout his refutation of heresy, he purposes to prove the Church the bearer of truth and the apostolic succession of the bishops the guarantee of her teaching. (Patrology, four volumes, Vol. II: The Ante-Nicene Literature after Irenaeus, Allen, Texas: Christian Classics; division of Thomas More Publishing, no date, p. 202)

St. Cyprian : The Church herself also is uncorrupted … (Epistle 72: To Jubaianus, 11)

: The Church herself also is uncorrupted … (Epistle 72: To Jubaianus, 11) Tertullian : All doctrine must be prejudged as false which savors of contrariety to the truth of the churches and apostles of Christ and God. ( The Prescription Against Heretics , chapter 21)

: All doctrine must be prejudged as false which savors of contrariety to the truth of the churches and apostles of Christ and God. ( , chapter 21) Origen : As the teaching of the Church, transmitted in orderly succession from the apostles, and remaining in the Churches to the present day, is still preserved, that alone is to be accepted as truth which differs in no respect from ecclesiastical and apostolical tradition. ( De Principiis , preface, complete section 2)

: As the teaching of the Church, transmitted in orderly succession from the apostles, and remaining in the Churches to the present day, is still preserved, that alone is to be accepted as truth which differs in no respect from ecclesiastical and apostolical tradition. ( , preface, complete section 2) St. Athanasius : It is enough merely to answer such things as follows: we are content with the fact that this is not the teaching of the Catholic Church, nor did the Fathers hold this. (Letter No. 59 to Epictetus, 3)

: It is enough merely to answer such things as follows: we are content with the fact that this is not the teaching of the Catholic Church, nor did the Fathers hold this. (Letter No. 59 to Epictetus, 3) St. Ambrose : Seeing, therefore, that men who agree not among themselves have all alike conspired against the Church of God, I shall call those whom I have to answer by the common name of heretics. ( Exposition of the Christian Faith , Bk. I, chapter 6, section 46)

: Seeing, therefore, that men who agree not among themselves have all alike conspired against the Church of God, I shall call those whom I have to answer by the common name of heretics. ( , Bk. I, chapter 6, section 46) St. Augustine : It is obvious; the faith allows it; the Catholic Church approves; it is true. ( Sermon 117 , 6)

: It is obvious; the faith allows it; the Catholic Church approves; it is true. ( , 6) St. Cyril of Alexandria: The Church, having Christ for a foundation, and an immovable support, is perfectly immovable. (Commentary on Isaiah, 4)

The eminent Protestant Church historian Philip Schaff (History of the Christian Church) describes the perspective of the Ante-Nicene Fathers:

No heresy can reach the conception of the church … the church is divine and indestructible. This is without doubt the view of the ante-Nicene fathers, even of the speculative and spiritualistic Alexandrians …

And they affirmed the infallibility of ecumenical councils: