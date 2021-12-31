Support the register

Ancient Pagan Prophecies of Jesus, Childhood Memories of Grape Juice Communion, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Ancient Pagan Prophecies Describing the Savior of the World - Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest +1

Childhood Memories of Grape Juice Communion - Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1

What Does the Catholic Phrase “World Without End” Mean? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

It’s Ridiculous But I Believe - Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

Who are the Fourteen Holy Helpers? - Get Fed

Conscience Rights – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today

Why Was Jesus Born When and Where He Was? - Monsignor Charles Pope at Community In Mission

May Christ be Our Light - Todd Michael Federici at Catholic Stand

The Liturgical Edsel - Phil Lawler at Catholic Culture

Is it Protestant to Oppose Bishop of Rome's Edicts? - Leila Marie Lawler at Happy Despite Them

How Does One Get Invited to the Synod on Synodality - Fr. Z's Blog

Institute of the Good Shepherd Expelled from Curitiba, Brazil - Guild of Blessed Titus Brandsma

Book Notice: A Masterful Defense of Gothic Cathedrals and Their Traditional Worship – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

LMS Canonical Notes on the Responsa Ad Dubia - Joseph Shaw, D.Phil., at The Chairman's Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

