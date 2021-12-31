Ancient Pagan Prophecies of Jesus, Childhood Memories of Grape Juice Communion, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Ancient Pagan Prophecies Describing the Savior of the World - Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest +1
Childhood Memories of Grape Juice Communion - Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1
What Does the Catholic Phrase “World Without End” Mean? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
It’s Ridiculous But I Believe - Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand
Who are the Fourteen Holy Helpers? - Get Fed
Conscience Rights – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today
Why Was Jesus Born When and Where He Was? - Monsignor Charles Pope at Community In Mission
May Christ be Our Light - Todd Michael Federici at Catholic Stand
The Liturgical Edsel - Phil Lawler at Catholic Culture
Is it Protestant to Oppose Bishop of Rome's Edicts? - Leila Marie Lawler at Happy Despite Them
How Does One Get Invited to the Synod on Synodality - Fr. Z's Blog
Institute of the Good Shepherd Expelled from Curitiba, Brazil - Guild of Blessed Titus Brandsma
Book Notice: A Masterful Defense of Gothic Cathedrals and Their Traditional Worship – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement
LMS Canonical Notes on the Responsa Ad Dubia - Joseph Shaw, D.Phil., at The Chairman's Blog
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging