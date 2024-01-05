Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/all-i-wanted-for-christmas

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

I Pray for My Fallen-Away Children to Return to the Church

I’ve had the same item on my Christmas list since 2008, and it was there again this year. What do I want? I want my fallen-away children to return to the Church.

Julie Ribault (1789-1885), “The Return of the Prodigal Son”
Julie Ribault (1789-1885), “The Return of the Prodigal Son” (photo: Public Domain)
Celeste Behe Blogs

One long-ago Christmas, my son Leo was thrilled to find a comic book under the tree. This was a new experience, as Santa’s gift choices usually leaned towards the edifying and instructive. The comic’s title, spelled out in blocky text, was “Soldier of Goo.”

Leo was beside himself.

“Wow! Santa got me a comic book about a mutant hero using radioactive ooze to fight deathless aliens of hyper-destructive chaos!”

Imagine his crushing disappointment when Leo realized that, in the pre-dawn light of Christmas morning, he’d misread the title of the comic. It wasn’t “Soldier of Goo” but “Soldier of God,” and the comic was about St. Maximilian Kolbe.

That year, Leo didn’t get the Christmas gift he’d wanted. I know the feeling. I’ve had the same item on my wish list since 2008, and it was there again this year. What do I want? I want my fallen-away children to return to the Church.

I want them to kneel before the tabernacle in thanksgiving for the untold blessings they have received.

I want them to stand beside me in the church pew and resolutely profess the one true faith.

I want them to worthily receive the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Our Lord.

Yes, I am grateful for the warm relationships that I have with my children who have left the Faith. The fact that my prodigals are loving and kind, and that they are respectful of their parents’ beliefs, is in itself a wonderful gift. But affability is no substitute for agape, and being “good for goodness’ sake” an insipid stand-in for sacrificial love.

While the return of my children to the Church is my daily prayer intention throughout the year, during Advent and Christmas I pray for that specific intention with a short, beautifully evocative St. Andrew prayer inviting reflection on the birth of Christ “at midnight, in Bethlehem, in the piercing cold.”

Occasionally, during one of its many repetitions, the phrase “piercing cold” will bring to my mind an image pertaining less to atmospheric chill than to the coldness of indifference: for example, the hands-in-pockets posture of a nonbelieving child during mealtime grace. Such signs of faithlessness can “pierce” a mother’s heart as sharply as any sword foretold by Simeon.

The trappings of Christmas are fading. The fresh-cut evergreen, despite its name, is already turning brown and brittle. The Italian strufoli was consumed in short order, leaving behind nothing but an unwanted legacy of excess poundage. The highly-coveted gifts that were received will eventually be forgotten or lost, broken or discarded.

I don’t begrudge my prodigals the passing happiness of a secular celebration of Christmas. But the true joy of Christmas cannot be wedged between Thanksgiving and Dec. 26, sustained by Christmas carol airplay, and defined by retailers. The true joy of Christmas is unbounded and eternal, rooted in Emmanuel, “God with us.”

I want my fallen-away children to experience that joy. I want them to know and cherish the foundational truth of our holy Faith: that “God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16).

May God grant us all a firm and abiding faith!

Celeste Behe

Celeste Behe Celeste Behe, a.k.a. The Catholic Storyteller, is a writer, speaker, and mother to nine homeschool graduates. She is a native New Yorker who grew up telling stories to her peers from the stoop of her family's Bronx row home. A columnist for her diocesan newspaper and a popular speaker at women's conferences, Celeste strives to help people find joy and meaning in the stories of their everyday lives. She is a longtime contributor to Catholic Digest, and her writings have also appeared in many other print and web-based publications. Celeste is a humorist, Toastmaster and nostalgist who writes from her heart and talks with her hands. Find her at CelesteBehe.com.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up