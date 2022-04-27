A Woman Priest Comes Home, the Hidden Idolatry in Our Midst, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

A Woman Priest Comes Home – Jane Brock at Loss & Gain Blog

The Hidden Idolatry in Our Midst – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

Should Christians Care About Their Appearance? – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand

National Eucharistic Congress to have a Millennial as Executive Director – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia

A Father’s Priestliness – Pablo Gonzalez at Sword & Spade via Those Catholic Men

Further Considerations of Vestments Depicted in Sacred Art – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Martyr of Communisms: Blessed Nicholas Charnetsky – Dawn Beutner at Catholic World Report

The Discipline That Must Not Be Named – Eric Sammons at Swimming Upstream

Smoking Out the Groomers – Austin Ruse at Crisis Magazine

Cardinal “What’s It With You and Sin?!” Marx – One Mad Mom

