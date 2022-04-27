Support the register

A Woman Priest Comes Home, the Hidden Idolatry in Our Midst, and More Great Links!

A Woman Priest Comes Home – Jane Brock at Loss & Gain Blog

The Hidden Idolatry in Our Midst – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

Should Christians Care About Their Appearance? – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand

National Eucharistic Congress to have a Millennial as Executive Director – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia

A Father’s Priestliness – Pablo Gonzalez at Sword & Spade via Those Catholic Men

Further Considerations of Vestments Depicted in Sacred Art – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Martyr of Communisms: Blessed Nicholas Charnetsky – Dawn Beutner at Catholic World Report

The Discipline That Must Not Be Named – Eric Sammons at Swimming Upstream

Smoking Out the Groomers – Austin Ruse at Crisis Magazine

Cardinal “What’s It With You and Sin?!” Marx – One Mad Mom

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

