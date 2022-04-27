A Woman Priest Comes Home, the Hidden Idolatry in Our Midst, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
A Woman Priest Comes Home – Jane Brock at Loss & Gain Blog
The Hidden Idolatry in Our Midst – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement
Should Christians Care About Their Appearance? – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand
National Eucharistic Congress to have a Millennial as Executive Director – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia
A Father’s Priestliness – Pablo Gonzalez at Sword & Spade via Those Catholic Men
Further Considerations of Vestments Depicted in Sacred Art – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Martyr of Communisms: Blessed Nicholas Charnetsky – Dawn Beutner at Catholic World Report
The Discipline That Must Not Be Named – Eric Sammons at Swimming Upstream
Smoking Out the Groomers – Austin Ruse at Crisis Magazine
Cardinal “What’s It With You and Sin?!” Marx – One Mad Mom
