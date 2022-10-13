Support the register

5 Things You Didn’t Know About St. Thérèse of Lisieux, Applying a Practice of St. Catherine of Siena to This Crisis, and More Great Links!

Basilica of Lisieux Photo
Basilica of Lisieux Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / mickaetmanue8 from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Saint Therese – Connie Rossini at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Applying a Practice of St. Catherine of Siena to Our Current Crisis – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission Blog

My Life is Not Over for Choosing Motherhood – Kateri Kuplic at Radiant Magazine

Uplifting Bible Verse to Start Your Day – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Why the Greatness of St. Joachim and Saint Ann? – Father Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

What is Your Relationship with God? – Victor S. E. Moubarak at Catholic365

Ask Father: Can a Catholic Layman Officiate at the Marriage of Non-Catholics? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Aquinas on the Sin of Rash Judgment – Edward C. Feser, Ph.D.

Conceived to Die? Abortion and ‘Medically Futile Pregnancies’ – David Bonagura, Jr., at The Catholic Thing

Is the Order of Malta Still ‘Sovereign’? – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

Pope Francis Pledges ‘Zero Tolerance’ for Sexual Abuse – UCA News

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

