5 Reasons to Attend SEEK22 This Weekend

The Fellowship of Catholic University Students remote event is Feb. 4-6.

‘Seek22’ will feature edifying talks.
The annual Fellowship of Catholic University Students event is Feb. 4-6.

1. Sister of Life Bethany Madonna is speaking. Sister Bethany has such a heart for moms and babies.

2. Father Mike Schmitz, The Bible in a Year-podcasting priest, is also on the schedule. (Check out his past talk: “The Hour That Will Change Your Life,” the most-popular FOCUS talk ever. 

Watch his March for Life 2022 talk as a preview, too:


3. You can also hear from youth speaker Mari Pablo, who has a pro-life heart.

4. You can listen when you can: It’s flexible, with live and prerecorded content. Check out the schedule for all the speakers, from Lila Rose to Ryan Anderson (and learn how small groups can be planned within your parish or family and friends or on campus so you can participate together). Here’s how to register.

5. If last year’s event was any indication, you will be blessed by taking time to reconnect with your faith.

 

Amy Smith Amy Smith is the Register’s associate editor who edits features for the “Culture of Life” section. Fueled by prayer and coffee, she enjoys writing about everything from Jane Austen to saints for the Register. She is the author of The Plans God Has for You: Hopeful Lessons for Young Women (Emmaus Road Publishing, 2020). Her writing has also appeared in various other Catholic publications. She has a master’s degree in journalism and a B.A. in English. Find her online at Instagram.com/hopefulwordsmith and Twitter.com/hope_wordsmith.

