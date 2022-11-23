4 Quick Observations on the USCCB Elections, New Film Brings Us Man Who Paved Way for John Paul II, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Four Quick Observations about the USCCB Elections – Michael R. Heinlein at The Catholic World Report
New Film Brings Us Man Who Paved Way for Saint Pope John Paul II: a Clint Eastwood in Clerics – David Ives at Aleteia
The Miraculous Spiral Staircase in Santa Fe, New Mexico – Jimmy Akin’s Mysterious World
Finding Healing from Life’s Wounds and Renewed Faith in God’s Love – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today
Is the Bible Historical? – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest
Spiritual Munchausen by Proxy – One Mad Mom
GenderDay – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both
The Rise of Bureaugamy: What It Means – Darrick Taylor at Crisis Magazine
Peterson, Weinstein, and Drawing Culture Warriors to the Church – Steve Smith at Catholic Stand
Five Steps to Better Parenting - Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life™
The Catholic Guide to the 2022 FIFA World Cup – Cole Kinder at Catholic365
Helpful Tips to Take the Stress Out of Thanksgiving – Emily Malloy at Theology of Home Blog
For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit