National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/4-quick-observations-on-the-usccb-elections-new-film-brings-us-man-who-paved-way-for-john-paul-ii-and-more-great-links

4 Quick Observations on the USCCB Elections, New Film Brings Us Man Who Paved Way for John Paul II, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Four Quick Observations about the USCCB Elections – Michael R. Heinlein at The Catholic World Report

New Film Brings Us Man Who Paved Way for Saint Pope John Paul II: a Clint Eastwood in Clerics – David Ives at Aleteia

The Miraculous Spiral Staircase in Santa Fe, New Mexico – Jimmy Akin’s Mysterious World

Finding Healing from Life’s Wounds and Renewed Faith in God’s Love – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

Is the Bible Historical? – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Spiritual Munchausen by Proxy – One Mad Mom

GenderDay – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

The Rise of Bureaugamy: What It Means – Darrick Taylor at Crisis Magazine

Peterson, Weinstein, and Drawing Culture Warriors to the Church – Steve Smith at Catholic Stand

Five Steps to Better Parenting - Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life™

The Catholic Guide to the 2022 FIFA World Cup – Cole Kinder at Catholic365

Helpful Tips to Take the Stress Out of Thanksgiving – Emily Malloy at Theology of Home Blog

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Archbishop Timothy Broglio speaks during the USCCB Fall meeting Nov. 15, 2022.

With Archbishop Broglio, US Bishops Choose Unity

EDITORIAL: With the election of the former diplomat and current shepherd of the Archdiocese for the Military Services to serve as conference president, the bishops have a leader who is well poised to continue to build unity among the U.S. episcopacy and with the Holy See.

The Editors Editorial

