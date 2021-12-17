Religious Freedom Matters: School Choice Is a Matter of Religious Liberty
The year 2021 may very well known as the “Year of the Parent.” Parents are asserting their rights as primary educators to their children — voicing their concerns at school board meetings and flexing their muscles in the voting booth.
On this episode of Religious Freedom Matters we will explore with Nicole Garnett, a noted legal scholar from the Notre Dame Law School, the trend toward greater opportunites for parents to find the right educational fit for their children. Plus, Mike Ortner, a Catholic father with a passion for renewing Catholic education, shares tips from the Catholic School Playbook for strengthening our Catholic schools’ authentically Catholic identity.