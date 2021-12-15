Critical Race Theory in the Classroom – What Is Good and What Is Gravely Wrong
Equal protection under the law is a foundational principle of our Constitution and our civil rights laws. And the Church teaches the inherent dignity of every person. But as a nation, we struggle to live up to these ideals and truths. What is the best way to combat racism and promote principles of equality to the next generation?
In this episode, Andrea Picciotti-Bayer, Director of the Conscience Project, speaks with Dr. Denise Donohue of The Cardinal Newman Society about Critical Race Theory in the classroom — what is good, and what is gravely wrong. Then Andrea and Register Senior Editor Joan Desmond discuss a speech recently given on the rise of ideologies and new social justice movements by Los Angeles’ Archbishop José Gomez.