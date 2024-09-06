Support the register

How will Catholics vote in the 2024 presidential election?
How will Catholics vote in the 2024 presidential election? (photo: Carsten Reisinger/Shutterstock)

EWTN News/RealClear Poll on Catholic Voters/Father Roger Landry’s New Mission

EWTN News and RealClear Opinion Research released a new poll on Catholic voters that shows Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump. And unsurprisingly it shows the economy as the topic issue of concern. With us to discuss the numbers are reporters Peter Pinedo for Catholic News Agency and Peter Laffin for the National Catholic Register. Then we turn to mission fields far and wide with Father Roger Landry, who was just named the New National Director for the Pontifical Mission Societies. Join us in the second half of the show to discuss his and our own missionary mandate!

