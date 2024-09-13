Support the register

The Shroud of Turin in the Cathedral of Turin during the public opening of the Shroud on April 19, 2015 Credit: Bohumil Petrik, CNA
Shroud Gets Scientific Nod/ What’s Causing The Birth Dearth?

The Shroud of Turin got another significant nod from scientists. What do recent studies say about the shroud, believed by Christians to be the burial cloth of Jesus? Alyssa Murphy brings us a report. Then Peter Laffin provides analysis on the presidential debate. And finally, we turn to a growing problem in the US: a birth dearth. Why aren’t we having enough children to replace our population? Daniel Payne and Jonathan Liedl cover this story.

