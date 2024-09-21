Spotlight on Faithful Catholic Colleges / The Register’s 2024 Catholic Voters Guide (Sept. 21)

For 20 years, the National Catholic Register has surveyed Catholic colleges and universities to provide parents and students the info they need to know about Catholic faith on campus. On this week’s show we delve into the 2024 Catholic Identity College Guide. Then we turn to another valuable Register resource: The 2024 Catholic Voter’s Guide. How do the two presidential nominees line up on issue of importance to the Catholic faithful? We explore the candidates, the issues and Church teaching.