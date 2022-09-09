The Life of Queen Elizabeth and a Documentary on Mother Teresa (Sept. 10)

Queen Elizabeth II met five popes in her lifetime. Pope Francis in his statement upon her death Sept. 8 promised prayers for her peaceful repose and praised her for ‘her example of devotion to duty, her steadfast witness of faith in Jesus Christ and her firm hope in his promises.’ Edward Pentin, the Register’s Rome Correspondent, who hails from England, joins us now to remember the Queen. Then EWTN News’ executive director Matthew Bunson and the National Catholic Register’s Jeanette De Melo discuss Mother Teresa and the film ‘Mother Teresa: No Greater Love’ marking the 25th anniversary of her death.