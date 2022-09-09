Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/audio/register-radio-queen-elizabeth-ii-and-mother-teresa

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition
Queen Elizabeth II and St. Teresa of Calcutta look at the Insignia of the Honorary Order of Merit presented by the Queen to Mother Teresa at the Rashtrapati Shavar in New Delhi, India.
Queen Elizabeth II and St. Teresa of Calcutta look at the Insignia of the Honorary Order of Merit presented by the Queen to Mother Teresa at the Rashtrapati Shavar in New Delhi, India. (photo: AP Photo)

The Life of Queen Elizabeth and a Documentary on Mother Teresa (Sept. 10)

Queen Elizabeth II met five popes in her lifetime. Pope Francis in his statement upon her death Sept. 8 promised prayers for her peaceful repose and praised her for ‘her example of devotion to duty, her steadfast witness of faith in Jesus Christ and her firm hope in his promises.’ Edward Pentin, the Register’s Rome Correspondent, who hails from England, joins us now to remember the Queen. Then EWTN News’ executive director Matthew Bunson and the National Catholic Register’s Jeanette De Melo discuss Mother Teresa and the film ‘Mother Teresa: No Greater Love’ marking the 25th anniversary of her death.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
Queen Elizabeth II attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020, in London.

A Tribute to My Queen

As a spiritual mother and grandmother to millions, it seems fitting that she should have passed on the feast of the Nativity of Our Blessed Mother, the Queen of Heaven.

Edward Pentin Blogs
Anonymous, “St. Peter Claver”

St. Peter Claver, Slave of Slaves, Pray For Us!

‘O God, who made St. Peter Claver a slave of slaves and strengthened him with wonderful charity and patience as he came to their help, grant, through his intercession, that, seeking the things of Jesus Christ, we may love our neighbor in deeds and in truth.’ (Collect for the Memorial)

John Grondelski Blogs
Queen Elizabeth II attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020, in London.

A Tribute to My Queen

As a spiritual mother and grandmother to millions, it seems fitting that she should have passed on the feast of the Nativity of Our Blessed Mother, the Queen of Heaven.

Edward Pentin Blogs

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up