This picture taken Nov. 26, 2008, shows the solar panels covering the roof of the Paul VI Audience Hall with St. Peter’s Basilica in the background. Some 1,000 photovoltaic panels were installed at the Vatican during the pontificate of Benedict XVI.
‘Laudate Deum’ and an Update on the Synod on Synodality (Oct. 7)

Eight years after Pope Francis published his encyclical, Laudato Si, warning about the threats of climate change, the Holy Father has issued a new document on the environment, Laudate Deum. This week on Register Radio, we talk with Register contributor Father Raymond De Souza about Francis’ vision for ecology. And then, this week the Pope officially opened the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, better known as the Synod on Synodality, in the Vatican, and the participants went right to work. Catholics are asking: What will the next weeks bring? We are joined by Register Senior Editor Jonathan Liedl with the latest.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

