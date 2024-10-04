Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/audio/register-radio-october-05-2024-czh0xwe6

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition
Holy Mass presided over by Pope Francis for the Opening of the Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops on Oct. 2, 2024.
Holy Mass presided over by Pope Francis for the Opening of the Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops on Oct. 2, 2024. (photo: Daniel Ibanez / EWTN)

Pope, Peripheries and the Synod/ US Vice Presidential Debate

This week Pope Francis opened the final Vatican assembly of the Synod on Synodality and that comes upon the heels of two papal trips. Synodality and reaching out to the geographic and moral peripheries are touchstones of this papacy. Today EWTN News’ Courtney Mares and Frank Rocca discuss these key parts of Pope Francis’ legacy. Then we discuss the US election with a month to go before Nov. 5 – we look at the vice presidential debate with Peter Laffin.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
Clergy, religious, and lay faithful gather in St. Peter’s Square for the nightly rosary vigil, holding candles and rosaries as they pray for Pope Francis’ recovery, Feb. 28, 2025.

Pope Francis Continues to Recover

Pope Francis has been undergoing care and battling pneumonia now for some two weeks, even as Catholics and non—Catholics alike pray for his recovery. This week on Register Radio we are joined by EWTN Senior Vatican Analyst, Frank Rocca with the latest from Rome. And then, we are only days away from Ash Wednesday and the start of the Lenten season. We hear from Register contributors Katie Warner and Debbie Cowden how to get the most out of Lent.

Matthew Bunson Register Radio
Susan Smith (left) and Marion Calder, co-directors of For Women Scotland, with campaigners celebrate outside the U.K. Supreme Court in London on April 16, 2025, after the terms in the Equality Act were ruled to refer to a biological woman and biological sex.

Britain’s Highest Court Rules in Favor of Biological Women

“The unanimous decision of this court is that the terms ‘woman’ and ‘sex’ in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex,” said Patrick Stewart Hodge, deputy president of the Supreme Court of the U.K., reading the decision.

Madalaine Elhabbal/CNA World

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription or gift subscription.

    My Account

  • Subscribe for just $49.95 $32.50!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up