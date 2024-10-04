Pope, Peripheries and the Synod/ US Vice Presidential Debate
This week Pope Francis opened the final Vatican assembly of the Synod on Synodality and that comes upon the heels of two papal trips. Synodality and reaching out to the geographic and moral peripheries are touchstones of this papacy. Today EWTN News’ Courtney Mares and Frank Rocca discuss these key parts of Pope Francis’ legacy. Then we discuss the US election with a month to go before Nov. 5 – we look at the vice presidential debate with Peter Laffin.