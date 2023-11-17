Support the register

The Marriott Waterfront Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland, is the site of the 2023 Fall Assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.
The Marriott Waterfront Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland, is the site of the 2023 Fall Assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

2023 USCCB Assembly Review, and UK Removes Baby Indi’s Life Support (Nov. 18)

The U.S. Bishops met this week in Baltimore for the Fall USCCB assembly where the 2024 elections, pro-life leadership, National Eucharistic Revival, Synod on Synodality and saints were on the agenda. The Register’s editor-in-chief Shannon Mullen was on the ground in Baltimore. He joins us now with highlights. Then we turn to the sad news of baby Indi Gregory, who died in Great Britain this week after her life support was removed against her parents wishes. The Register’s UK correspondent, KV Turley, gives us insights into how Great Britain has come to this point where parents have no power to decide their children’s medical care.

