Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/audio/register-radio-march-4-2023-zjya8k9w

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition
Religious sisters walk into the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles on Thursday to pray for Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell.
Religious sisters walk into the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles on Thursday to pray for Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell. (photo: Francine Orr / AFP via Getty Images)

Life of Bishop David O’Connell, and the Ukraine War at One Year

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles is mourning the loss of Bishop David O’Connell, who was shot and killed two weeks ago. He has been remembered as a shepherd who ‘knew the smell of his sheep’ and who tirelessly served the community. Senior editor Joan Frawley Desmond, who has covered the story, joins us on Register Radio. Then Matthew Bunson and Jeannette DeMelo have an Editors’ Corner that highlights news of the first anniversary of the Ukraine-Russia war, the Vatican’s latest communication on the Traditional Latin Mass and a feature on six American Black Catholics who are on the road to canonization.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up