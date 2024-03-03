Support the register

An apartment building stands damaged after a Russian attack in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.
Ukrainian Struggles in Wartime, and IVF and Catholic Teaching (March 2)

An Alabama Supreme Court decision that established the personhood of frozen human embryos has set off a national debate over in vitro fertilization. The Catholic Church has long condemned IVF process but has embraced other medical technologies for fertility. Bishop Earl Fernandes of Columbus, Ohio, sheds light on Catholic teaching on in vitro fertilization Then EWTN News reporter Colm Flynn gives insights on the Ukrainian people’s struggles through war after his recent trip to Ukraine.

Religious sisters walk into the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles on Thursday to pray for Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell.

Life of Bishop David O’Connell, and the Ukraine War at One Year

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles is mourning the loss of Bishop David O’Connell, who was shot and killed two weeks ago. He has been remembered as a shepherd who ‘knew the smell of his sheep’ and who tirelessly served the community. Senior editor Joan Frawley Desmond, who has covered the story, joins us on Register Radio. Then Matthew Bunson and Jeannette DeMelo have an Editors’ Corner that highlights news of the first anniversary of the Ukraine-Russia war, the Vatican’s latest communication on the Traditional Latin Mass and a feature on six American Black Catholics who are on the road to canonization.

