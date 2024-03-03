Ukrainian Struggles in Wartime, and IVF and Catholic Teaching (March 2)

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles is mourning the loss of Bishop David O’Connell, who was shot and killed two weeks ago. He has been remembered as a shepherd who ‘knew the smell of his sheep’ and who tirelessly served the community. Senior editor Joan Frawley Desmond, who has covered the story, joins us on Register Radio. Then Matthew Bunson and Jeannette DeMelo have an Editors’ Corner that highlights news of the first anniversary of the Ukraine-Russia war, the Vatican’s latest communication on the Traditional Latin Mass and a feature on six American Black Catholics who are on the road to canonization.